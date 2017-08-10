Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Picks up second consecutive win
Porcello (6-14) beat the Rays with six innings of two-run ball Wednesday, allowing just four hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.
Porcello allowed a pair of solo homers, but was otherwise excellent in his second consecutive victory. This little winning streak comes on the heels of an 0-5 stretch over his previous six starts, and the right-hander's ERA is still over the 4.00 mark for the sixth time in nine seasons. It's becoming apparent that last season's 22-win campaign was the exception and not the norm, so tread carefully in Porcello's next start Monday against the Indians.
