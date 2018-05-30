Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Picks up seventh win Tuesday
Porcello (7-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out five over 6.2 innings to pick up the win Tuesday against the Blue Jays.
Porcello put forth a solid performance after allowing a combined 17 earned runs over his previous four starts. The limited damage came on a Justin Smoak solo shot in the fourth and an RBI infield single in the seventh. It was a rocky month of May for Porcello, but he'll carry a respectable 3.65 ERA into his next start against the Astros on Sunday.
