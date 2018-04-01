Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Picks up win
Porcello completed 5.1 innings and earned a win Saturday against the Rays, allowing one earned run on six hits and one walk while striking out four.
Porcello had a successful 2018 debut, scattering six hits but allowing only one for extra bases. It remains to be seen whether his success will continue against better lineups and in more difficult hitting environments, however, as he generated just two swinging strikes and allowed eight flyballs. This outing was a good one and Porcello deserves credit, just don't assume he's back to his 2016 form.
