Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Pitch mix change driving improved performance
Porcello's strong start to the season can be traced to a change in his pitch mix, NBC Sports Boston reports.
Porcello has a 2.23 ERA through his first six starts this season. His 3.21 xFIP indicates that he's getting a little lucky but is still having one of the best seasons of his career. His 24.2 percent strikeout rate and 2.6 percent walk rate are each career bests. His pitch usage backs up the idea that he's a legitimately new man and could be better than the pitcher who's posted a mediocre 4.21 ERA over 10 big-league seasons. His fastball usage is down to 50 percent after sitting around 60 percent in the past two seasons. That's allowed for more changeups and sliders, both of which are being used at career-high rates. Those changes give reason to believe that Porcello has improved his profile and has a good chance to outperform his draft price.
