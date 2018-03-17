Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Pleased with two-seamer

Porcello, who retired 11 of the final 12 batters faced Friday, was pleased with the movement of his two-seam fastball, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports. He allowed two runs on four hits while striking out five over five innings.

Porcello had some first-inning trouble when he allowed a pair of doubles, but was obviously pleased with the way he finished the game. "I'm throwing all two-seamers and that's a pitch that, velocity isn't a huge factor me," he said. "It's about late movement and location, so the ball feels like it's coming out good. With the sinker it's all about the movement in location. I really don't care if it's 85 or 95 [MPH] as long as it's moving and they're hitting the top half of the ball. That's all I want." Porcello, whose 4.91 ERA is his best spring mark in three years, will get two more spring starts before he's lined up to face Tampa Bay in the third game of the regular season.