Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Posts quality start in win
Porcello (9-7) earned the win Thursday after holding the Yankees to three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings.
After failing to get through the first inning during his last start against the Yankees in London, Porcello bounced back with a solid outing while getting tremendous run support from his offense to claim a 19-3 win at Fenway Park. Despite a tough 47-pitch second inning, the right-hander settled in to keep a volatile Yankees lineup at bay, throwing 112 pitches in all. His only major blemish of the night came from a solo home run by Kyle Higashioka in the fifth. The 30-year-old will carry a 5.55 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 92:33 K:BB into a Wednesday matchup against Tampa Bay.
