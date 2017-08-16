Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Provides quality start in Tuesday's win
Porcello (7-14) picked up the win over the Cardinals on Tuesday, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out six.
An eight-run fifth by the Red Sox gave the right-hander plenty of cushion, as he won his third straight start and delivered his sixth quality start in eight outings since the beginning of July. Porcello will look to keep rolling Monday in Cleveland.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Picks up second consecutive win•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Snaps skid with rare win•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Start pushed back due to rainout•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Drops 14th decision of season•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Tabbed as Friday's starter•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Falls to 0-4 in past five starts•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...