Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Provides quality start in Tuesday's win

Porcello (7-14) picked up the win over the Cardinals on Tuesday, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out six.

An eight-run fifth by the Red Sox gave the right-hander plenty of cushion, as he won his third straight start and delivered his sixth quality start in eight outings since the beginning of July. Porcello will look to keep rolling Monday in Cleveland.

