Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Records 12th win
Porcello (12-10) earned the win against Colorado on Tuesday, hurling five innings and giving up two runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out five.
Porcello held the Rockies scoreless through four innings and departed after giving up a pair of runs in the fifth. Although he allowed eight hits, he found success by controlling the zone, tossing first-pitch strikes to 16 of 22 batters and refusing to issue a free pass. After an unsteady July in which Porcello posted a 7.94 ERA, he has pitched much more effectively in August, collecting three wins and compiling a 4.00 ERA over 27 innings. He'll have another road start when he faces the Angels on Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...