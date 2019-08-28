Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Records 12th win

Porcello (12-10) earned the win against Colorado on Tuesday, hurling five innings and giving up two runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out five.

Porcello held the Rockies scoreless through four innings and departed after giving up a pair of runs in the fifth. Although he allowed eight hits, he found success by controlling the zone, tossing first-pitch strikes to 16 of 22 batters and refusing to issue a free pass. After an unsteady July in which Porcello posted a 7.94 ERA, he has pitched much more effectively in August, collecting three wins and compiling a 4.00 ERA over 27 innings. He'll have another road start when he faces the Angels on Sunday.