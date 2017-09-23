Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Removed early Friday

Porcello allowed four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three across four innings, but received no decision Friday against the Reds.

Porcello gave up a grand slam to Scooter Gennett in the first inning, but the offense came back to score enough runs to take him off the hook for a potential loss. He had just pieced together a pair of decent starts, but just as it's been for most of the season, he's struggled to have sustained success, which has made him an erratic fantasy option. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Blue Jays.