Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Roughed up by Rays

Porcello (6-2) took the loss against Tampa Bay on Thursday, giving up six runs (four earned) on eight hits, striking out two and walking two as Boston fell 6-3.

After getting off to a red-hot start, Porcello has cooled of late, as he's now yielded 17 earned runs over his last 20.1 innings to bring his ERA up to 3.74 through 67.1 innings. He's still got a solid 1.14 WHIP and a 65:13 K:BB, so hopefully this is just a bump in the road and he can get back to the form that saw him rattle off six quality starts in a row to start the season. He's set to take the mound next at home on Tuesday in another division matchup against the Blue Jays.