Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Roughed up by Rays
Porcello (6-2) took the loss against Tampa Bay on Thursday, giving up six runs (four earned) on eight hits, striking out two and walking two as Boston fell 6-3.
After getting off to a red-hot start, Porcello has cooled of late, as he's now yielded 17 earned runs over his last 20.1 innings to bring his ERA up to 3.74 through 67.1 innings. He's still got a solid 1.14 WHIP and a 65:13 K:BB, so hopefully this is just a bump in the road and he can get back to the form that saw him rattle off six quality starts in a row to start the season. He's set to take the mound next at home on Tuesday in another division matchup against the Blue Jays.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Nabs sixth win Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Allows five runs in loss to A's•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Allows five in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Start pushed up to Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Tosses six shutout innings•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Pitch mix change driving improved performance•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Twelve most useful non-closing RPs
Gotten burned by starting pitchers and looking to make up ground in ERA and WHIP? Scott White...
-
Waivers: Add Marco, Rangers
Heath Cummings looks at a great start from Marco Gonzales and more than one Texas Ranger who...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...