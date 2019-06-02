Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Saddled with fifth loss
Porcello (4-5) took the loss Saturday against the Yankees by allowing five runs on nine hits over 4.2 innings. He struck out five and walked one.
Porcello gave up only one extra-base hit Saturday but it proved to be a costly one as Gary Sanchez's two-run homer in the fifth inning proved to be the difference in the game. The outing breaks a string of eight consecutive starts of at least five innings for the 30-year-old. Porcello carries a 4.76 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 56:23 K:BB through 68 innings heading into Thursday's start at Kansas City.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Earns fourth win•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Solid effort in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Gives up costly homer•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Allows four runs but gets win•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Turns in quality start•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Delivers eight stellar frames•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...