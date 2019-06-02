Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Saddled with fifth loss

Porcello (4-5) took the loss Saturday against the Yankees by allowing five runs on nine hits over 4.2 innings. He struck out five and walked one.

Porcello gave up only one extra-base hit Saturday but it proved to be a costly one as Gary Sanchez's two-run homer in the fifth inning proved to be the difference in the game. The outing breaks a string of eight consecutive starts of at least five innings for the 30-year-old. Porcello carries a 4.76 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 56:23 K:BB through 68 innings heading into Thursday's start at Kansas City.