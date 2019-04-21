Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Settles for no-decision
Porcello didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Rays, giving up two runs on six hits and a walk over 5.2 innings while striking out five.
He threw 60 of 91 pitches for strikes in his best performance yet this season, but after Brandon Lowe smacked a two-out single in the sixth inning, Porcello was replaced by Heath Hembree and was denied a chance at his first quality start. Porcello will take a rough 8.47 ERA into his next outing Thursday, at home against the Tigers.
