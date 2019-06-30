Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Shelled by Yanks in London

Porcello gave up six runs on five hits and one walk while recording only one out in Saturday's 17-13 loss to the Yankees. He did not have a strikeout or factor in the decision

Porcello and Masahiro Tanaka each allowed six runs in London's first game, with neither of them able to complete the opening frame. The 30-year-old has a 5.07 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 76:30 K:BB over 94 innings and lines up for a start next week at Toronto in his final start before the All-star break