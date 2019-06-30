Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Shelled by Yanks in London
Porcello gave up six runs on five hits and one walk while recording only one out in Saturday's 17-13 loss to the Yankees. He did not have a strikeout or factor in the decision
Porcello and Masahiro Tanaka each allowed six runs in London's first game, with neither of them able to complete the opening frame. The 30-year-old has a 5.07 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 76:30 K:BB over 94 innings and lines up for a start next week at Toronto in his final start before the All-star break
More News
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Walks four batters in loss•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Delivers seven scoreless innings•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Calms down after shaky start•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Stung by Rays•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Saddled with fifth loss•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Earns fourth win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...