Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Snaps skid with rare win
Porcello (5-14) beat the White Sox on Thursday despite allowing five runs on seven hits with two walks and six strikeouts over 5.1 innings.
Boston's offense came out of the woodwork to finally give the league leader in losses some run support, chasing opposing starter Miguel Gonzalez with seven runs in two innings. It looked like even that might not be enough for Porcello to snap his five-game losing streak after Chicago pulled within two runs in the third, but last year's Cy Young award winner was able to settle down and hold on for a rare victory. With a 4.70 ERA for the season and a 2-9 record since May 28, Porcello has given owners little reason to trust him heading into Wednesday's start in Tampa Bay.
