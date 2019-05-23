Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Solid effort in no-decision
Porcello didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-innings win over the Blue Jays, allowing one run on three hits over six innings while striking out four.
A Vlad Guerrero Jr. homer in the fourth inning was the only blemish on the right-hander's ledger, but he missed his chance at his fourth win of the year when Marcus Walden blew the save in the ninth. Porcello will carry a 4.45 ERA and 47:19 K:BB through 56.2 innings into his next start Monday, at home against Cleveland.
