Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Sort of earns 11th win Wednesday
Porcello (11-17) allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight over 5.2 innings in Wednesday's 10-7 win over the Blue Jays.
Porcello wasn't at his best. He allowed his 38th home run of the season, a three-run shot in the first inning to put Boston in an early hole. Thankfully for him, the Red Sox bats showed up. That hasn't happened often this season as Porcello entered the game next-to-last among AL starters, getting just 4.3 runs of support over nine innings. He finishes the regular season with a 4.65 ERA, an ugly number that his 4.65 FIP feels is well deserved.
