Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Start pushed back due to rainout
Porcello will have his start pushed back a day following Wednesday's postponement, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.
The Red Sox will simply push everyone in their rotation back to accommodate for the rainout, so Porcello will now get the ball for Thursday's series opener against the White Sox.
