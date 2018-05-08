Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Start pushed up to Wednesday
Porcello is scheduled to start Wednesday against the Yankees, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Porcello was originally scheduled to start Thursday against the Yankees, but the Red Sox opted to push him up in the rotation after David Price (hand) was scratched from his start Wednesday. With an off-day Monday, Porcello will be making his next start on regular rest. The 29-year-old owns a shiny 2.14 ERA and 0.82 WHIP through seven starts (46.1 innings) this season.
