Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Starting Game 4
Porcello will start Game 4 of the ALCS against the Astros on Wednesday, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Porcello will get the ball for Game 4 after firing a scoreless inning of relief during Boston's victory over Houston in Game 2. In his only start this postseason, the right-hander held the Yankees to just one run through five innings en route to the win Game 4 of the ALDS.
