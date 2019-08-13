Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Sticking in rotation

Manager Alex Cora confirmed that Porcello would remain in Boston's rotation and make his next start Friday against the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The struggling Andrew Cashner was moved to the bullpen Monday, but Porcello will be spared a demotion for now despite delivering only two quality starts among his last nine turns and posting an 8.28 ERA and 1.66 WHIP over that span. Porcello's season-long numbers haven't been dramatically better, but his track record of serviceable production in addition to Boston's lack of appealing and/or healthy alternatives will aid his job security. While a matchup with the lowly Orioles represents a good bounce-back opportunity for Porcello, the right-hander hasn't done much lately to show that he can be trusted as a streaming option even in seemingly ideal spots.