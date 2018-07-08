Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Strikes out nine in win over Royals

Porcello (11-3) allowed three runs on nine his and one walk across seven innings to earn the win Sunday against the Royals. He struck out nine.

Porcello scuffled a bit in the third and fourth innings, allowing three total runs on five hits and a wild pitch, but he allowed just a handful of baserunners the rest of the afternoon. He tied his season high in punchouts to help mitigate the damage and left after seven with his 11th win in hand, tying him four fourth in the American League. Porcello will take a solid 3.58 ERA into Friday's matchup with the Blue Jays.