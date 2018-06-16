Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Strikes out nine Mariners
Porcello gave up four earned runs over six innings in a no-decision against the Mariners on Friday, yielding six hits, bagging nine strikeouts and walking one as the Red Sox eventually fell 7-6.
The Mariners mounted a rally against his bullpen, so Porcello was denied his ninth win of the season in this contest, despite emerging with a respectable final line that saw him miss a quality start by one earned run. The nine strikeouts give the right-hander 89 over 92.1 innings on the season, to go along with a 3.70 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP. He'll draw the Twins in his next start on the road next Thursday.
