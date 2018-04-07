Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Strikes out seven in win
Porcello tossed 7.1 innings Saturday against the Rays, picking up a win after allowing three runs on six hits. He struck out seven batters and didn't allow a walk.
After allowing a two-run double to Brad Miller in the top of the first, Porcello settled down and got through six straight scoreless innings. He was pulled in the eighth inning after allowing one more run to score on a Denard Span single, but overall will certainly be happy with his performance. He now has 11 strikeouts, one walk and no home runs allowed through 12.2 innings, good for a 2-0 record. After a career-low 39.2 percent groundball rate last year, Porcello has a 51.3 percent rate through his first two starts. It's a promising opening to the year for the 2016 AL Cy Young winner, though it does come with the caveat that both starts have come against the struggling Rays.
