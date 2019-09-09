Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Struggles again in loss
Porcello (12-12) gave up six runs in four innings against the Yankees on Sunday, allowing seven hits and striking out one batter.
For the second consecutive outing, Porcello lasted only four innings and yielded six runs. As in his previous start -- a loss to Minnesota on Tuesday -- he surrendered a pair of homers, with Sunday's long balls accounting for four of the runs scored against him. With the loss, the 30-year-old evened his record at 12-12 while raising his ERA to an unsightly 5.83. He'll try to get back into the win column when he heads to Philadelphia on Saturday to make his next scheduled start.
