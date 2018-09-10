Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Surrenders four earned runs
Porcello allowed four earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six across 5.2 innings Sunday against the Astros. He did not factor into the decision.
Porcello worked effectively through his first five innings of work but stumbled in the sixth, when he allowed a leadoff home run to Jose Altuve prior to allowing two singles. The bullpen failed to strand those two inherited runners, and as a result Porcello has allowed at least four earned runs in five of his last nine starts. Prior to Sunday's start, the Red Sox announced that Porcello will receive extra rest prior to taking the mound again, though no specific timetable was mentioned.
