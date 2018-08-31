Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Surrenders four earned runs
Porcello allowed four earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out seven across five innings Thursday against the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision.
Porcello labored through the first two innings, requiring 48 pitches to retire six batters while also allowing all four of his earned runs. However, he rebounded to turn in three scoreless innings to end the outing. Overall, this start continues a disappointing trend for Porcello, as he has allowed at least four earned runs in five of his last nine starts. In that span, his ERA has risen from 3.58 to 4.27.
