Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Tabbed as Friday's starter
Porcello will get the start Friday against Kansas City, following David Price's placement on the disabled list due to left elbow inflammation, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Porcello made his previous start against the Angels on Sunday, allowing three earned runs off five hits and one walk while striking out six over eight innings. The right-hander has been a solid inning-eater for Boston this year, posting a 4.52 ERA and 1.40 WHIP during 21 starts, but a 1.6 HR/9 has torpedoed a few of his outings. This is especially relevant going up against a Kansas City team that has mashed the ball lately, although Porcello has delivered four straight quality starts on the mound. Following Friday's game, the 28-year-old projects to toe the rubber against the Indians on Wednesday.
