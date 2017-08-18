Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Tabbed for Sunday outing
Porcello will start Sunday against the Yankees, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner -- though hardly performing like one on the whole in 2017 -- will duel with Sonny Gray. Porcello has looked better in recent weeks and is coming off back-to-back quality starts. Homers still plague him, though, so it's best to temper expectations against this typically strong lineup.
