Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Tabbed with tough-luck loss
Porcello (8-3) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks while fanning five across six innings Sunday as he took the loss to the White Sox.
Porcello was lifted from the game after the sixth inning, with Boston facing a 3-1 deficit. Although the Red Sox were unable to get him off the hook for the loss, he's been outstanding of late, surrendering just two earned runs and tossing six or more innings in each of his last three outings. Despite an unfortunate outcome, Porcello owns an 8-3 record with a 3.54 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in addition to a stellar 80:20 K:BB.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Moves to 8-2•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Picks up seventh win Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Roughed up by Rays•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Nabs sixth win Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Allows five runs in loss to A's•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Allows five in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...