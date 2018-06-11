Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Tabbed with tough-luck loss

Porcello (8-3) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks while fanning five across six innings Sunday as he took the loss to the White Sox.

Porcello was lifted from the game after the sixth inning, with Boston facing a 3-1 deficit. Although the Red Sox were unable to get him off the hook for the loss, he's been outstanding of late, surrendering just two earned runs and tossing six or more innings in each of his last three outings. Despite an unfortunate outcome, Porcello owns an 8-3 record with a 3.54 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in addition to a stellar 80:20 K:BB.