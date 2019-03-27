Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Takes comebacker off head
Porcello was hit by a batted ball off the right side of his head during the second inning of Monday's game against the Cubs, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Porcello took a glancing blow from a Wilson Contreras line drive but avoided serious injury. After momentarily on the ground, Porcello bounced back on his feet. He was seen laughing along with manager Alex Cora following the incident. The right-hander went on to pitch another 2.1 innings and looks to be on schedule for his start Sunday against the Mariners.
