Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Takes no-decision Saturday

Porcello allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out a season-low one batter over five innings, taking a no-decision against the Indians on Saturday.

Porcello was pitching for the first time in a week and didn't look rusty, but didn't get the results we normally see from the right-hander. The Indians did a better job with runners in scoring position than Boston. Porcello, who has pitched a staff-high 189.1 innings, will get one more pre-playoff start Friday at home against the Yankees.