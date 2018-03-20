Play

Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Third in rotation

Porcello will start the third game of the regular season, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Manager Alex Cora set his top three in the rotation with Porcello to follow Chris Sale and David Price. Porcello has spent much of spring training rediscovering his sinker, a pitch that was paramount to his success when we won the Cy Young Award in 2016.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories