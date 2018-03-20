Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Third in rotation
Porcello will start the third game of the regular season, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Manager Alex Cora set his top three in the rotation with Porcello to follow Chris Sale and David Price. Porcello has spent much of spring training rediscovering his sinker, a pitch that was paramount to his success when we won the Cy Young Award in 2016.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Pleased with two-seamer•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Dogged by first-inning trouble•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Pitches in intrasquad game•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Delivers two strong innings•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Named Game 4 starter•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Sort of earns 11th win Wednesday•
-
Gallo has star upside
Joey Gallo can become a star by making the same kind of adjustments that turned Giancarlo Stanton...
-
Reaction: Injury hurts Turner's stock
Justin Turner's wrist injury will cost him most of the first few months of the season, but...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Albies
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: Risers, fallers in ADP
A couple of Mets starting pitchers are moving up and a couple of great saves sources are moving...
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...