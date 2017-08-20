Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Throws six one-run innings in win Sunday
Porcello (8-14) tossed six one-run innings while earning the win Sunday against the Yankees, allowing three hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
Porcello threw 65 percent of his pitches for strikes and induced six ground ball outs in this quality start. He was only scored upon via a solo home run from Brett Gardner in the fifth inning and received some late run support to secure the win. Porcello struggled into early August, but he has won four consecutive decisions this month and has delivered quality starts in each of his last three. He will take a 4.58 ERA into Friday's matchup with the Orioles.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Tabbed for Sunday outing•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Provides quality start in Tuesday's win•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Picks up second consecutive win•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Snaps skid with rare win•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Start pushed back due to rainout•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Drops 14th decision of season•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...