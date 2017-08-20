Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Throws six one-run innings in win Sunday

Porcello (8-14) tossed six one-run innings while earning the win Sunday against the Yankees, allowing three hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

Porcello threw 65 percent of his pitches for strikes and induced six ground ball outs in this quality start. He was only scored upon via a solo home run from Brett Gardner in the fifth inning and received some late run support to secure the win. Porcello struggled into early August, but he has won four consecutive decisions this month and has delivered quality starts in each of his last three. He will take a 4.58 ERA into Friday's matchup with the Orioles.