Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Throws three innings Sunday
Porcello made his Grapefruit League debut Sunday, giving up two runs on four hits while striking out one over three innings against Tampa Bay.
Porcello gave up a pair of solo home runs but was pleased to finally test himself against major-league hitters. "The same things I try to work on every spring: get comfortable with my delivery, feel the things I want to feel with that, get to executing pitches - that was my goal today," Porcello told Mark Feisand of MLB.com. "I felt like I did a pretty good job of that. They hit the two home runs and a couple other balls that were hit hard, but the location on those pitches were halfway decent. I'll look at that and go from there, but overall, it was good." Until now, he's been getting his work in during bullpens, live batting practice sessions and simulated games. There's enough time left in spring training for Porcello to get three more starts before the regular season gets underway March 28.
