Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Tosses 7.2 innings in no-decision Sunday

Porcello allowed three runs on seven hits over 7.2 innings Sunday in a no-decision against the Rays.

Porcello's control remained superb Sunday, as this marked his fourth start of the season in which he didn't issue a walk. He managed to strike out six batters, with his biggest mistake coming in the third inning when Denard Span hit a two-run home run. Prior to Sunday's game, Porcello hadn't surrendered a home run in any of his previous five starts. Porcello will carry a 2.23 ERA and 0.84 WHIP into his next start, which projects to be Friday against the Rangers.