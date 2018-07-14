Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Tosses disastrous outing
Porcello (11-4) allowed eight runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out two across two innings as he picked up the loss Friday against Toronto.
Porcello was roughed up for three runs in the second inning, following by five in the third before being removed from the game. He certainly turned in his worst outing of the season, raising his ERA from 3.58 to 4.13. After a solid first half of the year, Porcello will look to bounce back in his next start after the All-Star break which is slated for July 23 against Baltimore.
