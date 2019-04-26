Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Tosses quality outing
Porcello (1-3) picked up the win after surrendering three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings Thursday against Detroit.
Porcello finally managed to turn in his first quality outing of the season, and it took him 91 pitches (63 strikes) to do so. He gave up all three of his runs in the third inning on three hits and an error but managed to settle down and hurl three scoreless frames to close out his start on a positive note. The 30-year-old righty now owns a 7.43 ERA with 20 punchouts over 23 innings.
