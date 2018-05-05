Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Tosses six shutout innings
Porcello (5-0) recorded eight strikeouts and allowed one run on three hits and a walk over six innings during Friday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.
Porcello continued his stellar start to the season and earned his fifth win, with the only blemish being a Nomar Mazara solo home run in the fourth inning. The 29-year-old now carries a 2.14 ERA and 0.82 WHIP with 46 strikeouts and only five walks across 46.1 innings.
