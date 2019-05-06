Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Turns in quality start
Porcello surrendered two runs on five hits and struck out seven over six innings Sunday in a no-decision against the White Sox.
Porcello posted his third consecutive quality outing, but he was unable to snag the victory in what turned out to be a blowout win for Boston. Both of his earned runs came off solo homers in the fifth and sixth innings. Porcello will carry a 5.11 ERA and 1.57 WHIP with a 35:17 K:BB over 37 frames into his next start, which lines up for Saturday against Seattle.
