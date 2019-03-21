Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Up to five innings

Porcello allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out one over five innings Wednesday against the Orioles, Glenn Sattell of MLB.com reports.

Porcello was tagged for a leadoff home run by Baltimore's Cedric Mullins, then the right-hander settled in. "After that I felt great, everything was working well," Porcello said. "Had the opportunity to mix in some sequences and use everything. It was a good building block to keep moving forward." He exhibited good command -- 40 of his 58 pitches were strikes -- was aided by a couple of double plays and picked a runner off first base. Porcello is expected to make one more start before the regular season begins, either Monday or Tuesday in Arizona against the Cubs.