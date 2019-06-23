Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Walks four batters in loss
Porcello (5-7) allowed five runs on eight hits with four walks and two strikeouts while taking a loss against the Blue Jays on Sunday.
The 30-year-old hadn't walked four batters in an outing since April 13. That's also the last time Porcello struck out as few as two hitters, so he was in rare bad form Sunday. He also induced just eight swinging strikes and permitted eight hits, which was two shy of a season high. Porcello falls to 5-7 with this result; he also owns a 4.52 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 76 strikeouts in 93.2 innings this season. He will make his next start in London against the Yankees next Sunday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Delivers seven scoreless innings•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Calms down after shaky start•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Stung by Rays•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Saddled with fifth loss•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Earns fourth win•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Solid effort in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.