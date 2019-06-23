Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Walks four batters in loss

Porcello (5-7) allowed five runs on eight hits with four walks and two strikeouts while taking a loss against the Blue Jays on Sunday.

The 30-year-old hadn't walked four batters in an outing since April 13. That's also the last time Porcello struck out as few as two hitters, so he was in rare bad form Sunday. He also induced just eight swinging strikes and permitted eight hits, which was two shy of a season high. Porcello falls to 5-7 with this result; he also owns a 4.52 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 76 strikeouts in 93.2 innings this season. He will make his next start in London against the Yankees next Sunday.