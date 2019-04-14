Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Walks into third loss

Porcello (0-3) allowed three runs on six hits and five walks while striking out two in Saturday's 9-5 loss to the Orioles.

Porcello, who threw just 48 strikes among his 90 pitches, had traffic in every inning and continued an uncharacteristically wild start to the season. He's walked 12 in 11.1 innings. He told Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald that he's rushing his delivery but hasn't been able to correct it. "I think the biggest thing is just the tempo and mechanics of the delivery and rushing out and it's not giving me time to be in a consistent spot when I release the ball," Porcello said. "I think I know what I need to do. It's just a matter of going out there and doing it. Sometimes your body gets caught in a pattern and you have to fight through that." Porcello will look to clean up his early-season mess Friday on the road against the hot Rays.