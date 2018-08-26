Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Whiffs eight in loss

Porcello (15-7) took the loss Saturday against the Rays, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks across five innings. He struck out eight.

Porcello trotted out for the sixth inning with the game tied at 1-1, but he proceeded to allow the first two batters he faced to reach base -- via triple and a hit by pitch -- before getting the hook. Both inherited runners came around to score, which would prove to be the difference in Saturday's eventual 6-1 loss. The 29-year-old is now 2-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 38:6 K:BB through five starts (32 innings) this month. He'll get the White Sox on the road next.