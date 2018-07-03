Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Wins with arm, bat
Porcello (10-3) allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five in Monday's 4-3 win over the Nationals.
Porcello joined the nine-member 10-win club largely on his bat. He delivered a bases-clearing double off a poorly located four-seamer from Max Scherzer in the second inning. While on the mound, he scattered the nine men that reached base, including a pair of home runs to escape with the "W." Porcello gets a second start this week, this one more favorable, when he faces the Royals on Sunday.
