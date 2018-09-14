Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Workload will be limited Saturday
Porcello will be limited to five or six innings in his start Saturday against the Mets, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
The Red Sox are limiting their starters' workloads with the top seed all but clinched in preparation for their playoff run. Porcello's ceiling will take a small hit, though he hasn't reached six innings in any of his last four starts, so the limit isn't likely to have a very large effect.
