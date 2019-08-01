Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Wrecked by Rays
Porcello (9-8) took the loss Wednesday as the Red Sox were toppled 8-5 by the Rays, coughing up six runs on nine hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over 5.2 innings while striking out seven.
The right-hander saw his four-start winning streak snapped, but Porcello was on borrowed time anyway. He's been taken deep in six straight outings, stumbling to a 9.73 ERA and 1.85 WHIP over that stretch despite the wins, and he'll look to get back on track in his next start Monday, at home against the Royals.
