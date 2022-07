Refsnyder is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Though he's been a standout performer over the past two days with six hits -- including a home run and a double -- Refsnyder still looks to be little more than a short-side platoon player for Boston. With righty Jameson Taillon on the hill Sunday, the Red Sox will roll out an outfield consisting of three lefty hitters (Alex Verdugo, Jarren Duran and Jackie Bradley).