Refsnyder was recalled by the Red Sox on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Refsnyder was briefly with the team at the end of April, but he earned only six plate appearances prior to being demoted. He's likely to serve as outfield depth while Enrique Hernandez (hip) is sidelined. Refsnyder has maintained a .306 average with Triple-A Worcester this season, though he is a career .226 hitter at the big-league level.