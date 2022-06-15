Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday during his appearance on SportsRadio 93.7 WEEI-FM's "Merloni, Fauria, & Mego" program that Refsnyder is "banged up" coming out of Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Athletics.

Refsnyder, who went 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI on Tuesday while making his second straight start in center field, doesn't sound like he'll be included in the lineup for Wednesday's contest. With Cora also confirming that Christian Arroyo (illness) tested positive for COVID-19, Jarren Duran will be called up from Triple-A Worcester and will pick up a start in the outfield Wednesday.