Refsnyder started in center field, batted leadoff and went 4-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Friday's 12-5 loss to the Yankees.

Refsnyder was a rare highlight on an ugly night in Boston. He filled in for Jarren Duran, who has been filling in for the injured Enrique Hernandez (hip). Hernandez began a rehab assignment Friday -- 0-for-4 as designated hitter for Triple-A Worcester -- so the normal outfield order should be restored soon. At that point, it's unclear if Refsnyder will remain on the MLB roster.